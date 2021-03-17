Financial Comparison: Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) vs. Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Anaplan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anaplan and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 1 3 16 0 2.75 Asana 1 4 7 0 2.50

Anaplan presently has a consensus target price of $75.32, indicating a potential upside of 32.39%. Asana has a consensus target price of $34.09, indicating a potential upside of 3.21%. Given Anaplan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anaplan is more favorable than Asana.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan -35.09% -47.60% -20.75% Asana N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anaplan and Asana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $348.02 million 23.49 -$149.22 million ($1.06) -53.67 Asana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Asana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anaplan.

Summary

Anaplan beats Asana on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model, as well as offers professional services related to implementing and supporting its application. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Asana

Asana, Inc. operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

