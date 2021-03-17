Financial Comparison: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioNTech and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $121.63 million 211.15 -$200.54 million ($0.95) -112.27 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioNTech.

Profitability

This table compares BioNTech and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech -250.12% -66.72% -41.73% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioNTech and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 0 4 3 0 2.43 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20

BioNTech currently has a consensus target price of $102.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.67%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.50%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioNTech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of BioNTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats BioNTech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops neo-antigen specific immunotherapies, such as RO7198457, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT152 for multiple solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT212 for pancreatic and other cancers; and checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I/II a clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. Further, it develops MVT-5873, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Genevant Sciences GmbH; Eli Lilly and Company; Bayer AG; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and InstaDeep Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

