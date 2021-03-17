Financial Contrast: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) versus Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Party City Holdco has a beta of 4.26, suggesting that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.6% of Party City Holdco shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Party City Holdco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Party City Holdco and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco -36.23% -23.69% -0.94% Integrated Ventures -307.24% N/A -234.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Party City Holdco and Integrated Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco $2.35 billion 0.31 -$532.49 million $0.45 14.60 Integrated Ventures $450,000.00 184.53 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Integrated Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Party City Holdco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Party City Holdco and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Party City Holdco presently has a consensus target price of $3.47, indicating a potential downside of 47.23%. Given Party City Holdco’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Party City Holdco is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Summary

Party City Holdco beats Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery. As of August 8, 2019, the company operated approximately 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including franchise stores throughout North America under the Party City and Halloween City names, as well as e-commerce Websites principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. Party City Holdco Inc. offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores. It was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Elmsford, New York.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

