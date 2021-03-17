FinNexus (FNX) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00631305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00024866 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00034033 BTC.

FinNexus Token Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,023,182 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus

FinNexus Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

