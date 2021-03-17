FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) Short Interest Up 26.9% in February

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the February 11th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000.

FSRV stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. FinServ Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

