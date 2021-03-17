Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 24th

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 24th. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

FTIVU opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.59. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTIVU. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,320,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at $13,698,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at $9,144,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $10,348,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth $7,620,000.

