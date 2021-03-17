FIO Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27.09 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $66.15 million and approximately $27.09 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031197 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 747,402,812 coins and its circulating supply is 224,528,036 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.