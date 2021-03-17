First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.32

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.32 and traded as high as C$16.67. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$16.58, with a volume of 382,497 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,381.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.32.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

