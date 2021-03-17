First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,077.38

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,077.38 ($40.21) and traded as low as GBX 2,490 ($32.53). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,500 ($32.66), with a volume of 45,585 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £691.43 million and a P/E ratio of 48.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,980.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,077.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

