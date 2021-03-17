First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,077.38

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,077.38 ($40.21) and traded as low as GBX 2,490 ($32.53). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,500 ($32.66), with a volume of 45,585 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £691.43 million and a P/E ratio of 48.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,980.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,077.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.