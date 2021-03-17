First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. First Financial Northwest posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million.

FFNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.