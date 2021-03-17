First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,973,563 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.31% of First Horizon worth $21,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 41,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,807. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

