First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC stock opened at $170.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $180.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.73.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

