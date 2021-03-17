First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $16,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,167,000 after acquiring an additional 620,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after buying an additional 489,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after buying an additional 306,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after buying an additional 207,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

NYSE FRC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.73. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $180.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

