First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.57% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $107,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,671,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,278. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

