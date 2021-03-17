First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000.

NYSE:FMY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 12,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,690. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $14.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

