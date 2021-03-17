First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in February

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the February 11th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter worth $190,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period.

MCEF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

