First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the February 11th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

FTXH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,344. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

