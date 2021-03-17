First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Down 19.0% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 11th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FTXR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.21. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,239. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

