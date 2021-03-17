First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,458,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.83% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $49,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renasant Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 269,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85.

