FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $177.23

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$177.23 and traded as high as C$190.42. FirstService shares last traded at C$188.85, with a volume of 33,550 shares trading hands.

FSV has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$165.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$187.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$177.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 32.67%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

