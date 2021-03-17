Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Short Interest Update

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 11,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,866,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.86. 18,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.39. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.