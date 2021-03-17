Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.51. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 1,047,668 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Fission Uranium from $0.40 to $0.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $279.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

