Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $212.44

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $212.44 and last traded at $208.92, with a volume of 62684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.46.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.
The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.21, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average is $159.13.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Five Below by 422.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 118,103 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 20.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.
About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
