Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $212.44

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $212.44 and last traded at $208.92, with a volume of 62684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.21, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average is $159.13.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Five Below by 422.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 118,103 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 20.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

