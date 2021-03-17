Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.56-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.91 million.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $11.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,336. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.91, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.13. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $201.48.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.52.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.