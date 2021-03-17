Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.06 million.Five Below also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.56-0.68 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.01. 1,331,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,730. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $201.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.04 and a 200 day moving average of $159.54.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.52.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

