Flamingo (FLM) Price Hits $0.53

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $80.00 million and approximately $42.65 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.88 or 0.00455273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00061653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00136279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00077608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.14 or 0.00571307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

