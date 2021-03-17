FLIP Achieves Market Cap of $492,189.22 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. FLIP has a total market cap of $492,189.22 and approximately $4,321.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLIP has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00637156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070390 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00025109 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00034135 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

