FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Short Interest Update

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the February 11th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 124.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 59,259 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,268,000 after purchasing an additional 384,296 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

