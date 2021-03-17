Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%.
Shares of FTK opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.
About Flotek Industries
