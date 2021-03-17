Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%.

Shares of FTK opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Read More: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.