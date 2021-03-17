Flowchain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,254.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $18,486.30 and approximately $32,254.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00051179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.28 or 0.00635021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00024980 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00034301 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

