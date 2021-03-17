Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Position Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Flowserve worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

