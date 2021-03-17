Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Flowserve worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.