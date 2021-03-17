FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

FLIDY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 380. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27.

FLIDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

