Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $16,845.00

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £168.45 ($220.08) and last traded at £167.40 ($218.71), with a volume of 43833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £157.95 ($206.36).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £147.90 ($193.23) to £150.38 ($196.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £132.88 ($173.61).

The company has a 50 day moving average of £142.82 and a 200-day moving average of £137.18. The stock has a market cap of £29.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

