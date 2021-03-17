Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Shares Up 18.6%

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s stock price traded up 18.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.08. 1,385,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 372,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fly Leasing in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $429.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.45 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fly Leasing Company Profile (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

