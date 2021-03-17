Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Shares Up 18.6%

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s stock price traded up 18.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.08. 1,385,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 372,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fly Leasing in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $429.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fly Leasing Company Profile (NYSE:FLY)
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
