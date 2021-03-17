FlypMe Price Tops $0.0341 on Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $601,071.68 and $6,678.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00050293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $359.89 or 0.00659895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00069339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00026300 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

