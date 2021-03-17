FlypMe Trading Down 21.7% Over Last Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $559,701.13 and $8,058.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.87 or 0.00637861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070457 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00025202 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00034167 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

