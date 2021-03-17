Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stake Boosted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,791 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Foot Locker worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 99,675 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $3,881,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 216,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,443. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

