Fortinet (FTNT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $175.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $202.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $183.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $175.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $175.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $202.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $183.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $175.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/10/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $167.00 to $180.00.

2/11/2021 – Fortinet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortinet's fourth-quarter 2020 results beat estimates and grew year over year. However, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. In addition, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition. Moreover, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities is likely to hurt its profitability in the near future. Additionally, acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins. Nonetheless, the fourth quarter saw stellar growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and SD-WAN offerings. Also, continued deal wins are a key driver. Strategic investments in developing powerful products and services, efforts to expand into adjacent addressable markets and boost global sales force aided Fortinet’s quarterly performance.”

2/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $104.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Pritchard Capital from $110.00 to $104.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $162.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $167.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $139.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock.

FTNT stock traded down $6.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.79. 22,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,343. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.62.

Get Fortinet Inc alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.