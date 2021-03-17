FortKnoxster Hits Market Capitalization of $3.13 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $37,914.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00050083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.20 or 0.00656307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00069107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026172 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FKX is a coin. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

