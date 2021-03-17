Fortuna (FOTA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,248.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 214.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $315,103.59 and approximately $1,248.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00055296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.49 or 0.00663242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00069625 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna (FOTA) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

Fortuna Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars.

