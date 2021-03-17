Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) versus Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Critical Survey

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

This table compares Entrée Resources and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37% Fortuna Silver Mines 8.97% 2.96% 2.05%

This table compares Entrée Resources and Fortuna Silver Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A Fortuna Silver Mines $257.19 million 5.22 $23.80 million $0.17 42.88

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Entrée Resources and Fortuna Silver Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fortuna Silver Mines 0 5 3 0 2.38

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus target price of $0.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.35%. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus target price of $9.31, indicating a potential upside of 27.73%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Entrée Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Miraflores, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.