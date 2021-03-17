Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,478,935 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Fossil Group worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,847 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,267 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,884 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Fossil Group stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $714.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.98. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

