Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post sales of $736.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $750.00 million and the lowest is $722.80 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $592.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of FRG opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

