Frank D. Gibeau Sells 20,550 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 20,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $208,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,659.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 18,018,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,653,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -334.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Zynga by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

