Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) vs. Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Head-To-Head Review

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Franklin Mining has a beta of -1.57, suggesting that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Mining and Agnico Eagle Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 0 3 7 0 2.70

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus price target of $87.63, suggesting a potential upside of 47.99%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 21.54% 7.22% 4.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Mining and Agnico Eagle Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines $2.49 billion 5.78 $473.17 million $0.97 61.04

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Franklin Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 2.9 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

