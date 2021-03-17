Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB cut shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY remained flat at $$32.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489. Fraport has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

