Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Mar 17th, 2021


Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB cut shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY remained flat at $$32.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489. Fraport has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

