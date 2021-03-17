Frax (FRAX) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a market cap of $111.25 million and $9.54 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.11 or 0.00451119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00061498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00139096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00076841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.80 or 0.00572781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 110,851,918 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

