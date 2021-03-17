Frax Share Market Capitalization Tops $81.26 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $81.26 million and $18.96 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be bought for approximately $10.56 or 0.00018026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.77 or 0.00451907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00061143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.97 or 0.00150157 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00055740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00076720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.11 or 0.00573681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s total supply is 99,648,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,693,933 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

