Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.60.

Shares of FRU traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 189,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.92. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$8.10.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

